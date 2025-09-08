TopBuild Corp. $BLD Stake Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $434.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.61. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $445.74.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

