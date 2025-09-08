Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $53.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. FB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.93.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

