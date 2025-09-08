Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 96,134 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 241,943 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 98,848 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 374,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.98 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

