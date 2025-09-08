Trexquant Investment LP Has $677,000 Position in NIO Inc. $NIO

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,544 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.94 on Monday. NIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

