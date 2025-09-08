Trexquant Investment LP Has $778,000 Holdings in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,153 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ceva were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 44.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Ceva Stock Up 1.6%

CEVA stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.26. Ceva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. Ceva’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceva Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

