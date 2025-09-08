Trexquant Investment LP Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dillard’s by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 26.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DDS opened at $575.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $282.24 and a one year high of $579.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.43.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.87%.Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $394.33.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

