Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vicor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vicor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vicor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The firm had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. This trade represents a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

