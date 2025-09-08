Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Potbelly Corporation $PBPB

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $12.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Potbelly Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Potbelly had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Corporation will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Potbelly from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Potbelly has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

