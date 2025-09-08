Trexquant Investment LP Sells 16,029 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of CION Investment worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CION. North Ground Capital increased its holdings in CION Investment by 37.8% in the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 581,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 159,299 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 383,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 113,632 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. CION Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts expect that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CION shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

