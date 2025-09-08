Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 16.4% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 747,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 102,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$24.24 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.