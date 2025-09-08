Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 22.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86. 2,115,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 310,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Tudor Gold Stock Up 22.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

