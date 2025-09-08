Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 207,543,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 121,252,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £600,996.30, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
