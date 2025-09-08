Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 207,543,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 121,252,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The company has a market cap of £600,996.30, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

