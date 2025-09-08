Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 207,543,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 121,252,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £600,996.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

