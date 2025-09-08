Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,433,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 618,480 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $5,701,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 200,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 54.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 105,845 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWC stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 140.61%.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

