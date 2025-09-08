Vident Advisory LLC Buys 268 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,088 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,115,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,003,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $455.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.