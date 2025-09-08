Vident Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 645,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $138.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.73.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

