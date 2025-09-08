Vident Advisory LLC Has $399,000 Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 206,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.7%

ORI stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.