Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Adient $ADNT

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adient by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adient by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Adient by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adient by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Adient by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

