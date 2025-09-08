Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of ESE opened at $202.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.39. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.74 and a 52 week high of $205.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

