Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

GIII stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

