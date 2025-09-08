Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,982.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,520. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $442,348 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTCT

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.