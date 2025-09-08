Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GNK opened at $17.81 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.40%.The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.