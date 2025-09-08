Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in World Kinect by 86.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 576.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in World Kinect by 17.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.8%

WKC opened at $26.58 on Monday. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WKC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.40.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

