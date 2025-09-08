Vident Advisory LLC Sells 24,748 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. $HGTY

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hagerty news, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 1,236,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $11,031,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 28,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $322,130.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,415,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,862,407.83. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,918,921 shares of company stock valued at $107,343,502. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty

Hagerty Price Performance

Hagerty stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hagerty

(Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.