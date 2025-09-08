Vident Advisory LLC Sells 6,154 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:SNN opened at $38.09 on Monday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

