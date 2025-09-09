124,147 Shares in Tanger Inc. $SKT Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tanger by 3,451.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Tanger by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.95%.

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,182.10. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

