218,036 Shares in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 218,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,822,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 874,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 185,890 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. CVB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

