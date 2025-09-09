32,947 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEG. Zacks Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of LEG opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

