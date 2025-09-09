3,687 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 36.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Qorvo by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 99.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $108.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

