456,418 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 456,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $127,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $173,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.5%

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.