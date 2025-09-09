60,000 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,758,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 345,593 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

