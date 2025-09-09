Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $900,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924,416 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

