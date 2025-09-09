Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $1.15 Million in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,138,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,359 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $14,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 894,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,455,000 after acquiring an additional 721,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.