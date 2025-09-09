Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.44% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVI. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $925.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

