Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $315,000 Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

