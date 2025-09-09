Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waters alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 85.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 169.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $309.58 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.