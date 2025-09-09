Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,297 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $301.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.13 and its 200 day moving average is $292.36. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

