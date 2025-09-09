Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,699 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,188,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 159,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 129,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,605,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SMFG opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

