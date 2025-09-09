Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.8%

Vertiv stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

