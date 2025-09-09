Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after buying an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,975,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $399,284,000 after buying an additional 398,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $217.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.46 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

