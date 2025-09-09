Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 4,687.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,096,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 541,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $46,096,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 707.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 498,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,790,000 after buying an additional 436,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $925,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,921,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.