Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

