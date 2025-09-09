Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 387,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $3,248,000. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 57.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 463,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,913 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

