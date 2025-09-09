Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

