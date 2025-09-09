Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

