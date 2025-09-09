Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,715 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $155.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

