Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Limoneira Co $LMNR

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Limoneira worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 45.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Limoneira by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Limoneira by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Limoneira to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 0.44. Limoneira Co has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.29%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

