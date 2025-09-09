Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of RELX PLC $RELX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RELX were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RELX by 6,125.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 679,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 668,165 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in RELX in the first quarter worth about $16,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RELX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in RELX by 103.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 225,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RELX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,509 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered RELX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. RELX PLC has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. RELX’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

