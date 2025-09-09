Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $428.06 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,734 shares of company stock worth $84,087,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

